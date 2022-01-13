Comparisons made between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are daily bread and in this case it is not because of their performance on the pitch.

Forbes magazine published the list of footballers who earn the most money in 2021 and both, of course, appear in it.

We invite you to read: Harold Santiago Mosquera, al Cali: the entire bag of La Liga players

However, this time the player of the Manchester United He ‘beat’ his Argentine rival, as he is in the first position. According to Forbes, the Portuguese is estimated to earn “$ 125 million before taxes in the 2021-22 season, with $ 70 million in salary and bonuses for his return to United.”

Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus this year. Photo: Alessandro Della Valle. EFE

The magazine explains that the athlete has great selling power because he is the “world’s most popular athlete, with more than 500 million followers on its social networks: Facebook (149 million), Instagram (344 million) and Twitter (94.3 million) “.

This global recognition, says the publication, allowed him to return to lead the list.

Messi, who this year made a radical change in his career after leaving Barcelona, ​​is in second place. At his new team, PSG, according to Forbes, “he will be paid $ 75 million, (which) helped him to No. 2 on the list with $ 110 million this season.”

Messi in his premiere at PSG.

And it is that the arrival of the star player from Argentina to the French team has implied not only millionaire income for him, but also for the football club. According to Efe, the immediate amortization of all the money it will cost Messi It will proceed from three axes: social networks, unconventional merchandising and sponsorships. All this without taking into account the earnings that come from the Champions League (they can approach 100 million euros depending on the results).

See below the full list:

1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United): $ 125 million.

2 Lionel Messi (PSG): $ 110 million.

3 Neymar (PSG): $ 95 million.

4 Kylian Mbappé (PSG): $ 43 million.

5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): $ 41 million.

6 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): $ 35 million.

7 Andrés Iniesta (Vissel Kobe): $ 35 million.

8 Paul Pogba (Manchester United): $ 34 million.

9 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid): $ 32 million.

10 Eden Hazard (Real Madrid): $ 29 million.

SPORTS