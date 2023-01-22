Victory and primacy, complete with overtaking at the top of the standings. From this point of view, Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut in official matches with Al Nassr was one of the best. On a personal level, a little less: only one shot on goal, a few ideas and no scratches on the match, in the only goal scored he participates in a collateral way. It was Talisca who decided the match against Al Ettifaq (1-0) with a goal in the half hour, taking advantage of a double on the Portuguese in the area that allowed him to soar undisturbed on Al Sulayhim’s cross from the left.

Enthusiasm is rampant, in the stands of Mrssool Park, sold out in every order of place. The 25,000 present cheered on CR7 from start to finish and even if they weren’t able to cheer for his prowess, never mind: he certainly won’t miss an opportunity. Rudi Garcia deployed him in the center of the attack, as an offensive end, putting him in support from Pity Martinez, Talisca and Ghareeb. Among the opponents, an old acquaintance of Italian football: the ex Palermo Robin Quaison. Ronaldo enters the field with a conspicuous hematoma on his face, caused by last Thursday’s clash with Keylor Navas between a selection from Riyadh and Paris Saint-Germain.

THE MATCH

The stories of Cristiano Ronaldo intertwine throughout the match with those of Marcel Tisserand, a defender who in the past wore the shirts of Monaco, Wolfsburg and Fenerbahce, who is entrusted with the task of limiting him. He is already providential in the 7th minute, when he opposes a dangerous shot from the very edge of CR7, deflecting it for a corner. Sometimes he even tries to help himself with his arms, especially if the action develops on the flanks. In short, he is – and it could not be otherwise – the main reason for concern for the rearguard of Al Ettifaq. In the 31st minute it can be seen perfectly: cross from the left, Tisserand drops Talisca to challenge the Portuguese for the ball; neither of them intercepted it and the former Benfica and Besiktas player was free to squeeze Al Nassr’s lead into the net. The central position leads Ronaldo to often play with his back to goal, so when he carves out some space he goes to a finish, without however framing the goal, even from a free-kick. At the start of the second half, the pressure from the Gialloblù increased, with several interesting attempts from the edge, then the pace dropped. In the 78th minute the real highlight of his match: Ronaldo starts wide on the left, seats Al Ghannam and shoots at the near post with his weak foot, but Paulo Victor is attentive and saves with his foot. The credits begin to roll, the first (official) goal in Saudi Arabia will have to wait. But for Cristiano Ronaldo the first is good.