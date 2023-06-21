Ronaldo says victory in his record-breaking 200th cap for Portugal has a special flavor

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo shared his emotions after setting a world record for matches for the national team. His words lead record with reference to RTP.

Ronaldo said that the victory in his 200th match for the national team has a special taste. “To end it with the winning goal – I couldn’t wait for more. It was great and unforgettable, given everything that happened around the match,” he said.

On June 20, Ronaldo entered the field in the match between Portugal and Iceland in the fourth round of Euro 2024 qualifying. In the 89th minute, he scored the ball and brought the team victory. Before the game with the Icelanders, the 38-year-old striker was awarded a certificate from the Guinness Book of Records.

The group stage of the Euro 2024 qualifiers will end on 21 November. The current winner of the European Football Championship is the Italian team.