Al-Nassr’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal

Portugal and Saudi Arabian Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 900th goal in his career, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

It happened in the Nations League match between Portugal and Croatia. Ronaldo scored the milestone goal in the 34th minute. He became the first footballer to reach this mark.

Ronaldo has previously admitted that he does not think about coaching a team after finishing his career. “I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds,” he said.

Ronaldo, 39, is a five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or. He has five Champions League titles to his name, as well as championship titles in England, Spain and Italy. Together with the Portuguese national team, the footballer became the 2016 European Champion, the silver and bronze medalists of the continental championship, and the winner of the 2019 UEFA Nations League.