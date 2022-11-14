Manchester United striker Ronaldo says he has no respect for club manager ten Haga

Portuguese striker Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo shared his opinion about the head coach of the club, Eric ten Hague. His words lead The Sun.

“I don’t respect ten Hag because he doesn’t show respect to me,” the striker said. He stressed that he would never respect someone who did not respect him.

On October 21, Manchester United suspended Ronaldo from games and training with the main team of the club. This decision was taken by ten Hag due to the fact that the Portuguese refused to come on as a substitute in the match against Tottenham in the English Premier League on October 19 and left the stadium before the end of the meeting. However, on October 25, the footballer returned to training with the main team.

Ronaldo has made 16 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions this season. He has three goals and two assists to his credit.

In the summer, there were repeated reports of the departure of Ronaldo from Manchester United. The footballer, who has been playing for the team since August 2021, expressed dissatisfaction with the club’s transfer policy and results, including not qualifying for the Champions League.