with videoManchester United fought back against Chelsea after a dramatic first half, but made very little progress with the 1-1 result. The team that will be led by Erik ten Hag next season can only secure Champions League football through a miracle.



28 Apr. 2022

Chelsea dominated the first half, but David de Gea kept the home side going at Old Trafford. After the break, the Spaniard also had to bow to a nice volley from Marcos Alonso.

Where it might have been obvious that United would collapse completely, it actually came better in the game. Less than two minutes after the opening goal, Cristiano Ronaldo signed for the equalizer. The Portuguese phenomenon accounted for eight of United’s last nine goals. The 1-1 also turned out to be the last goal of the game.

The Champions League is almost out of sight for the Mancunians† United have three more games to play and are five points less than number four Arsenal, who also have two more games to play. View the state of affairs in the Premier League here.

