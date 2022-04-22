Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the field with United for tomorrow’s match against Arsenal at Emirates. CR7 missed Wednesday’s recovery with Liverpool, lost 4-0 to the Red Devils, after the death during the birth of one of the twins born to his wife Georgina. Coach Ralf Rangnick announced it on the eve of the match: “Cristiano is available, he trained with us. Scott McTominay is also recovered, as is Raphael Varane”. The German then confirmed that Pogba’s injury effectively ended the Frenchman’s season.