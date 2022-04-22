After the loss of one of the twins born to his wife Georgina CR7 he had missed the match at Anfield, lost 4-0 to Liverpool. Then the affection of the curve, now the return
Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the field with United for tomorrow’s match against Arsenal at Emirates. CR7 missed Wednesday’s recovery with Liverpool, lost 4-0 to the Red Devils, after the death during the birth of one of the twins born to his wife Georgina. Coach Ralf Rangnick announced it on the eve of the match: “Cristiano is available, he trained with us. Scott McTominay is also recovered, as is Raphael Varane”. The German then confirmed that Pogba’s injury effectively ended the Frenchman’s season.
Manchester United have not won at the Gunners since December 2017 and Rangnick is hoping for a reaction after the blow to Anfield: “Yesterday we worked on some aspects of the game – said the coach – The players are disappointed but it is up to they react “. Ronaldo thanked the Reds fans on Instagram after the unforgettable seventh minute at Anfield, when the entire stadium dedicated the “You’ll never walk alone” chorus to him.
