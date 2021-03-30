Brazilian figures in soccer abound. Some crack in the world always stands out. Today, Neymar is the best example, but if we go back to the last time that Brazil was world champion, back in 2002, we find the mythical Ronaldo Nazario, a figure in Korea-Japan that transcended football for the famous haircut he wore at that World Cup event.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated magazine, the current president of Real Valladolid of Spain recalled this look with a particular reflection: “It was horrible! I apologize to all the mothers who saw their children get the same haircut “.

However, beyond the fun analysis, the former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker revealed that there was a reason why he decided to cut himself. Before the semi-final against Turkey, he suffered a muscle injury, a problem that he decided not to reveal to the press before the final. “So I cut my hair,” he said. “I looked at my teammates and asked them, ‘Do you like it? And they said, ‘No, it’s horrible! Cut this off ‘. But the journalists saw my haircut and forgot about the injury. “

Against the Turks, Ronaldo scored the winning goal and in the final against Germany, both goals from 2 to 0 that, in addition to making him the top scorer in the competition, with eight in total, gave Canarinha its fifth star.