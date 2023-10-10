Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that the Portuguese star “legend” Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi Al-Nasr player, intends to continue on the field until the next World Cup in 2026, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, which means that he is over 41 years old.

Ronaldo told those close to him that he would be happy if the competition between him and the Argentine “legend” Lionel Messi, the American Inter Miami player, continued until this major football tournament.

Radio La Cadena Copé revealed that Ronaldo, who won five Golden Balls, informed his Saudi club officials that he hopes to extend his contract to 2027, so that he can participate with his country’s national team in the 2026 World Cup.

The radio said that Ronaldo, who turns 39 next February, knows full well that the day must come when he “hangs up his boots,” even if he maintains his best form.

The radio indicated that Ronaldo, the all-time top scorer for his country’s national team and the one with the largest number of international matches in the world, informed his club and his country’s national team of his long-term goals and ambitions, so that no one would imagine that his retirement date is near.

Surprisingly, Ronaldo, the all-time top scorer in the Champions League with 141 goals, previously stated that his international football career might end after the upcoming European Nations Cup (Euro 2024) in Germany, but it seems that he has changed his mind.

The radio concluded its report by saying that Ronaldo, who played 201 international matches with his country and scored 123 goals, still had an “appetite” open to achieve more records and team titles, and that is why he was keen not to hide his ambition to play in the 2026 World Cup.