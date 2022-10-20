Forward of the English football club “Manchester United” Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium before the match against Tottenham ended. It is reported on October 20 The Athletic.

According to the publication, the Portuguese first went to the tribune room, after which he left the Manchester United stadium. When the football player’s team celebrated the victory (2:0), he himself was absent from the locker room.

As specified, the Portuguese left the bench of his team when, in the 89th minute of the match, two substitutions were made, among which he was not, without entering the field.

However, he specifiesSport-Express”, the striker himself decided not to enter the field at the end of the match of the 12th round of the Premier League.

According to the source, the team’s head coach Erik ten Hag was going to release the 37-year-old striker, but the Portuguese refused, and then left the bench.

On October 7, it was reported that Ronaldo failed to hit an empty goal from two meters in a match against the Cypriot FC Omonia in the Europa League. As a result, the match ended with a score of 3-2 in favor of the English team. Following the meeting, Ronaldo praised teammates.

On September 25, it became known that Ronaldo’s nose was smashed in the Nations League match against the Czech team. Ronaldo collided with the Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik in the struggle for the high ball in the 13th minute of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo officially became a Manchester United player on August 31, 2021.

During his career, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has won more than 30 major trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship.