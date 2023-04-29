After a week filled with controversy with allegations received from opponents and then from his leadership, Cristiano Ronaldo he responds on the pitch with what he does best. The Portuguese today unlocked the match of the 25th day of the Arab championship won by Al Nassr against Al Raed 4-0. CR7 broke through in the 4th minute exulting with great anger perhaps due to the criticisms received. Then his team increased the lead in the 55th minute with a goal from Ghareeb and finally Maran in the 90th minute signed Al Sulaiheem’s three of a kind in full stoppage time. Al Nassr is second in the standings with 56 points, three less than Al-Ittihad who will play against Taawon on May 3rd.