Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The young international star, Kylian Mbappe, who starred with France in the World Cup in Qatar, who led him to the final match to face Argentina for the title, does not hide his strong admiration for Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo and his preference over any other star in football history.

French-Senegalese defender Abdou Diallo, Mbappe’s former colleague at Paris Saint-Germain, who is currently in Germany’s Red Bull Leipzig, revealed that the “spoiled Bondi boy” had a lot of love, appreciation and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, who won 5 golden balls, and Diallo spoke about his former colleague’s opinion on the controversy. The eternal revolving around Messi and Ronaldo and which of them is the best.

Diallo confirmed that Ronaldo represents “everything” for Mbappe, and that this young star, who celebrates his 24th birthday after hours, can keep talking about the “Don” for at least an hour without interruption.

And he said: Literally .. Ronaldo really represents everything to Mbappe, and if someone talks about Ronaldo and Messi in front of him, he enters into a long discussion with him, defending his role model and ideal.

He commented: Mbappe refuses any prejudice to his favorite star, Ronaldo, because for him it is a “red line” and “out of competition.”

These statements from Diallo come at a time when Mbappe, the legendary star Lionel Messi, is facing his colleague in the Parisian club, in the 2022 World Cup final, at Lusail Stadium, which, by the way, is the last chance for Messi to raise her trophy before his retirement from international football.

Since its inception, the tournament has witnessed many comparisons between Mbappe and Messi, who are co-stars in Saint-Germain, after both of them shone and competed for the title of top scorer in the tournament, with each having 5 goals, and they also competed for the title of best player in the World Cup.

Mbappe is in his second consecutive World Cup final after lifting the trophy in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and he hopes that the “Roosters” will become the third team to win the championship twice in a row after Italy did it in 1934 and 1938, and Brazil in 1958 and 1962.