Do footballers take all necessary precautions when competing internationally? Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. “He is feeling well, without symptoms and is in isolation”, specified the Portuguese selection. The Juventus striker, like his compatriots Anthony lopes and Jose Fonte before him, therefore left his teammates. But what about those with whom he has trained in recent days and those he has faced, namely the Blues? The rest of Portugal’s players are expected to train and play their Wednesday game as normal as all tested negative on Tuesday. The same goes for the Blues. However, the recommendations of Public Health France (the national public health agency) are categorical: no test is valid for seven days after the last contact with the positive person, because this corresponds to the maximum incubation period of the virus. In other words, French players, negative on Tuesday, could very well be positive on Wednesday or Thursday.

UEFA’s protocol is not that of Public Health France

In France, there was also the precedent Kylian Mbappé. When the young prodigy tested positive on September 7, he was put in solitary confinement, while all his teammates, negative, were able to play the match without problem.

How does UEFA intend to manage contact cases? Its health protocol, updated on October 5, precise : “If any of the results are positive on the test, teams may be asked to present the results of their contact tracing program and proof of any social distancing system in place within them.” What is this “contact tracing program”? This consists – according to the protocol – for each team, to “carefully monitor interactions between people in the target group, especially when they are together in planes / coaches or at the table, as well as interactions during training, medical care and social exchanges”.

In other words, ensure that in any local situation, barrier gestures are respected. Thus, as at Roland-Garros, a contact case is defined as a person who has not respected the barrier gestures with a positive case. Where the French government encompasses in its definition any person having had “direct contact with a case, face to face, less than a meter away, whatever the duration” or “anyone who has shared a confined space (office or meeting room, personal vehicle, etc.) for at least 15 minutes with a case”.

“It is certain that the football match is contaminating”

This definition of UEFA, which is narrower than that in force in France, does not mention, for example, the interactions that players may have during matches. Cristiano Ronaldo does not train with the Blues, nor does he take the plane or maintain “social exchanges” with them (a priori). He played 90 minutes against them.

“It is certain that the football match is contaminating, valued Edouard Lipka, former doctor of the French football team. During the race alone, the player expects particles of saliva which may contain the virus “. A specialist in infectious diseases also identifies several crucial moments in a football match where a virus such as that of Covid-19 can be transmitted: “There are a lot of parameters: it depends on the wind there was that day, because the wind can make saliva travel from one player to another, it depends on the temperature, the humidity. .. ” The young Eduardo Camavinga even swapped his jersey with that of his idol Ronaldo … idol who turned out to be positive for Covid-19 two days later. “I don’t wash it”, Camavinga had even said in the evening on social networks.

“The jersey can indeed be a vector of transmission. But there too, there are plenty of elements that come into play: how long will it take to dry – and therefore remove the traces of the virus? Did the player put his hand to his face immediately after touching the shirt? “, further details the infectiologist.

For Edouard Lipka, extending the notion of contact case to football is not particularly necessary. “They are tested much more than the rest of the population. If there are sufficiently frequent tests, that must be enough. Especially since they are often asymptomatic young people”. For him, however, football remains a practice less conducive to contamination than cycling or basketball for example. “In football, there is a distribution of players on the field, which is immense. They sometimes find themselves at 3 or 4 in a small space, but it is rare. In cycling, on the other hand, they are for hours, the on top of each other, in a peloton. In basketball, the ground is smaller, they are in an enclosed space. There, there are many more risks than in football “.

The health protocol around the players is also particularly strict so that they do not catch the virus. From the shower to the bedroom, including the changing rooms, everything is measured to minimize the risk of contamination. But once the virus is caught, and the isolation of the positive case is assured, the imperative of sporting continuity takes precedence. Contact case or not, the France team will appear in full against Croatia on Wednesday.