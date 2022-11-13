Harsh attack by the Portuguese in a TV interview: “They tried to send me away, to make me a scapegoat”. Will it be divorce after the World Cup?

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato

“I feel betrayed”. He does not use half measures Cristiano Ronaldo, to remove from his shoes those pebbles that he has been hearing all season. He chose the living room of Piers Morgan, a journalist friend, to let off steam in a 90 ‘TV interview that will be broadcast on Wednesday and Thursday. The Sun, signed by the same journalist, however, publishes the sensational anticipations of the truth of CR7, which tells how he is experiencing “the most difficult period of my life, both personally and professionally”, the reason why he has no respect for Ten Hag and as at United “nothing has changed since the time of Alex Ferguson”.

Betrayed – “They tried to send me away, to turn me into a scapegoat – says CR7 in a video preview of the interview -. I’m not talking only about the coach, but also about 2-3 senior managers of the club. I felt betrayed by all of them. And I’ve also heard that there are people who don’t want me at Manchester United, not just this year but last season as well. ” In the eyes of CR7, his return to the Red Devils last year, after the end of his history with Juventus, must have been a fairy tale. “But that’s not how the story was supposed to end – he says -. By choosing to return, I followed my heart. When Sir Alex told me I couldn’t go to Manchester City I said” Ok, boss “. I would have found different things, but at United it is as if time has stopped. Technologically, in terms of facilities, nothing has changed. Not even the gym or the jacuzzi, not even the cooks. I found the same things as when I was 22- 23 years”. See also Sancho and Ronaldo lead the "devils" to correct the European path

Ragnick and Ten Hag – Ronaldo shoots to zero on Erik Ten Hag, the coach by whom he feels betrayed. “I have no respect for him because he showed no respect for me. And if you don’t show me respect, you’ll never get mine.” But he also attacks Ralf Ragnick, coach last season after the sacking of Ole Solskjaer. “They hired a sporting director as a coach. It is incomprehensible how a big club like United made this choice. They surprised everyone, not just me but the whole world. If you are not even a manager, how can you think of being the boss at the Manchester United? When he arrived I didn’t even know who he was. United are not on the right track: everyone in the club knows that, starting with Sir Alex. The fans also deserve to know the truth. ”

Family – Cristiano also reveals the family reasons that in July made him miss the preseason with United, a circumstance that Ten Hag has repeatedly accused him of as the reason for his poor physical condition: the Portuguese wanted to be close to his 3-month-old daughter, hospitalized . In April he and Georgina had lost one of the two children they were expecting: Cristiano tells of the amazement in receiving solidarity from all over the world of football, but also of the coldness of the United executives when he told them that he could not follow the team on tour in Thailand and Australia. Ronaldo says he felt hurt when he realized that executives doubted his daughter was sick. “My family is everything to me, even more so after what we’ve been through this year.” See also F1 | Alpine: new lighter bottom only for Alonso

World and then … – Ronaldo, who did not play against Fulham in United’s last game before the break, says he wants to go to Qatar and “win the World Cup for Portugal”, then return to Manchester and settle things once and for all with the Red Devils, one way or another. “The fans are everything to me: they are always on my side, they have always made me feel appreciated. And they are the most important thing in football, because we play for them. This is why I do this interview, because I want to hear from me what it is. success”.

