Cristiano Ronaldo of Arabia: why CR7 divorced Jorges Mendes and left Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi Arabia celebrate their first birthday together. After the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, won by his all-time rival Lionel Messi at the helm of Argentina (beating Mbappe's Framcia in the final), CR7 left the Premier League (he was at Manchester United after leaving Juventus) and Europe in general to move to Al-Nassr. Choice considered risky by many. But why does the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner decide to move to the court of the sheikhs?



“For weeks his historical agent, Jorge Mendes, had wanted at all costs to convince him to bet again on Europe, proposing it in Rome, Naples, Dortmund. While Ricardo Regufe, the man who helped him transform himself into a living multinational, was closing an unprecedented deal: 200 million a year to move to Saudi. Cristiano has chosen to end the European experience”, writes Repubblica.

«I continue to maintain a great personal relationship with Ronaldo, even after I stopped representing him. CR7 is undoubtedly Portugal's greatest ambassador ever. Cristiano will always be in my heart – said Jorge Mendes a few months ago commenting on the divorce with Ronaldo – He is a special player and a special person. All of us Portuguese should be proud to have a player like him. I have always said it and I will repeat it all my life: he was and is the best player in the entire history of world football! I have no doubts, even when comparing myself with others.”





Also moving the former Real Madrid and Juventus star towards Saudi Arabia is a proposal that goes beyond money: “Do you want to help us win the 2025 Club World Cup?”. The next challenge is open, although rather complex, given the strong competition from top European clubs (including Inter and one between Juventus and Napoli) which will participate in the first 32-team World Cup for club teams scheduled in the United States United (the year before the FIFA World Cup, again in the USA, with Canada and Mexico). Between Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City… it will be very tough for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Certainly Al-Nassr is entering a new footballing dimension with the Portuguese. And don't forget that he has closed an agreement with Adidas“effectively entering the elite of the sports supplier's clubs: his shirt will be sold in all global stores such as those of Real, Bayern, Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus, i.e. the 5 top clubs – observes Repubblica – Not even Roma has a similar privilege, a measure of how much the perception of Arab football has changed since the day of his arrival”

