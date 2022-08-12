Cristiano Ronaldo nominated for the Golden Ball for the 18th time in a row

Manchester United’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or. This is reported L’Equipe.

The 37-year-old forward has been nominated for the 18th consecutive time. For the first time, Ronaldo was among the nominees for the prestigious award in 2005. Then the prize went to the Brazilian Ronaldinho.

In total, 30 applicants will compete for the award, including Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe and others. For the first time since 2005, Argentine striker Lionel Messi has not been included in the number of contenders.

Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the award. He is inferior to Messi, who has seven Golden Balls.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 matches for Manchester United last season.