ChristianRonaldo was born to break records. The Al-Nassr striker recently won his first cup in Saudi Arabia and set another record a few days later, albeit off the pitch. Cr7 is officially the most followed character on Instagram, with a total of 600 million followers who have decided to interact with the Portuguese and his adventures in the Saudi Pro League. Above him only the same Instagram account, which boasts “a few” more, 651 million. Instead, they remain behind Lionel Messi (482 million followers) and Selena Gomez (427 million).