Decisive with a brace for Al Nassr, CR7 is unmasked on TV while he complains about the choice with the organization
Winner of the Arab Champions with Al Nassr and top scorer of the tournament with six goals. But Cristiano Ronaldo misses the hat-trick. Because, despite having determined the 2-1 final with a brace, the best player award went to the former Lazio player Milinkovic, his rival in the decisive match with Al Hilal.
caught out
—
During the award ceremony, the director pinched the Portuguese champion while he complained to the organization about the choice of the MVP. The ex Juve appeared visibly annoyed: nothing to do, not even in Saudi his hunger for collecting individual trophies has stopped.
