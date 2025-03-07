By surprise and a few hours that Real Valladolid heads to Valencia to play his game this weekend in Mestalla, Ronaldo Nazario has reappeared in Pucela training. The president and maximum shareholder of the club, highly criticized for his commitment and absence in the team meetings.

The Brazilian has appeared in his office at José Zorrilla almost three months after the last time and He jumped to the grass with David Torres, Canterano del Valladolid, and Álvaro Rubiocoach.

In the immediate vicinity of the stadium, the president of Pucela has spoken before the media about his confidence in the Valladolid, Colista de LaLiga. “I still maintain a great illusion, believing in the team. Obviously we are in a situation … but I hope we can react and get out of this situation, “he said.

“I have received some offers that do not correspond to what the club is worth. There are rumors again, but We are working every day to make the club better and better And when the property passes the next you will find a club in good condition. I don’t know when that is going to be. Right now there are talks, we are talking with people, but there are no offers, “he explained when asked about a possible sale of Valladolid.

Ronaldo Real Valladolid arrived in 2018when he agreed with Carlos Suárez, then president of Pucela, the purchase of 51% of the club’s shares for 30 million euros.