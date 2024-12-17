The former footballer and current president of Real Valladolid Ronaldo Nazario has announced that he will present himself as candidate to preside over the Brazilian Football Confederationin elections that should be held between March 2025 and March 2026, after Ednaldo Rodrigues was dismissed a few weeks ago.

The still owner of the Valladolid team has announced it in Esporte Balloonwhere he has also explained that he will travel to Brazil to carry out the campaign and in the meantime hopes to close the sale of Valladolid soon.

“We are negotiating a possible sale very soon and we must close the operation. It is not going to be an impediment to my candidacy,” stated the former Real Madrid player.

Ronaldo’s announcement

“This announcement is to send a message to the presidents of the federations and clubs. I am a candidate for the presidency of the CBF. I have amazing plans and before you commit to voting, I would like to have personal conversations with each of you. “I’m going to travel to Brazil for that.”





“I have hundreds of motivations, but The biggest thing is that Brazilian football is once again respected worldwide.. “What happens most to me on the street is that people stop and ask me to play again because the situation of the national team is not the best, both on and off the field.”