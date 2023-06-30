Riyadh (dpa)

Today, Friday, a news report stated that Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, player of the Saudi Al-Nasr team, will not travel with his team to Portugal in the preparatory camp for the new season.

And the Saudi newspaper, Al-Riyadiah, stated that Ronaldo will get an additional leave, after his participation with his country in the European Nations Cup qualifiers during the month of June, and the same is the case for his Ivorian colleague Gislan Konan, so that both of them will join the camp at a later time, and added that the Victory Mission will leave. Next Monday morning to Portugal by private jet, to start preparations for the new season.

And she added that the football management at Al-Nasr chose 28 players to join the camp.

Brazilian Talisca, who is currently in Portugal, is scheduled to join his colleagues in the camp directly, upon the team’s arrival.

Al-Nasr finished last season in the Saudi League championship by occupying second place, behind Al-Ittihad, who won the title.