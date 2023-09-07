The Portuguese star added that he still wanted to raise his level even at the age of 38.

Ronaldo’s first participation with the Portugal national team was in August 2003, and nearly two decades later he became the national team’s all-time top scorer with 123 goals in 200 matches, a record.

Ronaldo is scheduled to participate with his country in an upcoming match, Friday, in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers against Slovakia.

Commenting on this, Ronaldo said, “I am proud of the numbers I achieved, but I want more. When I play, the level must rise, I want to think of something big.”

On his rivalry with Argentine star Lionel Messi, Ronaldo said, “If one loves Cristiano Ronaldo, he does not have to hate Messi. We are both very good players. We have changed the history of football. We are respected around the world. This is the most important thing. He charted a path.” for himself, and I have charted a path for myself.”

The Portuguese national team won the four matches it played in the qualifiers for Euro 2024 and is two points ahead of Slovakia, who are second in the group.

Friday’s match between Portugal and Slovakia will take place at Tehelny Stadium in Bratislava.