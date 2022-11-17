Kiss between Mbappé and Ronaldo: Banksy from Turin against homophobia in Qatar (where the World Cup is played)

Kylian Mbappe And Cristiano Ronaldo kissing on the football field: the work of Andrew Villastreet artist nicknamed the Banksy from Turinwas created in view of the 2022 soccer world cup which will be played in Qatar (inaugural ceremony on November 20: no of Dua Lipa first, as well as Rod Stewart, and then of Shakira).

Kiss between Mbappé and Ronaldo: Turin’s Banksy: ‘They have gay FIFA’

The message: ‘They have gay FIFA’. The retouched photo appears on the fake advertising posters that popped up in Turin during the night between Wednesday and Thursday (in which, however, there is an error: instead of the face of Mbappe was put that of Thierry Henry, former striker and champion of the French national team). In recent days a storm had broken out after the words of Khalid Salman, ambassador of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (“Homosexuality is a mental illness”).

Kiss between Mbappé and Ronaldo: Bansky from Turin, Andrea Villa, explains his work. LGBT issue and latent homophobia in football

Andrew Villa explained the reasons that led him to create the work he sees the kiss Ronaldo-Mbappe on a soccer field. Not just the problem Qatar hosting i 2022 soccer world cup. Two reasons. “I wanted to pose two main problems in the football world. The first is the LGBT issue and the latent homophobia in the football environment. I represented Mbappé and Ronaldo kissing, icons of modern football in a world where there are no players of Serie A openly homosexual (very strange), and where women in sports programs are considered mindless objects. Secondly, the scandals of the treatment of the LGBT community in Qatar and the limited freedom of expression even towards women. Shameful as Fifa has thrown its image to the wind in such a blatant way for the cowardly money and economic interests” the words of Andrea Villa.

