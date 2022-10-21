Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United squad

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the squad of Manchester United for the match of Premier League on Saturday against Chelsea. The rest of the team is completely focused on preparing for that match. “This was announced by Manchester United after what happened in the match that the Red Devils won against Tottenham from Antonio Conte. Here is the reconstruction of the facts.

Ronaldo-Manchester United: why CR7 is out of the squad

Ronaldo out of pink, because the Manchester United did you make such a sensational decision? According to the Daily Mail, CR7 he would have refused to enter the final minutes of the match won 2-0 by Red Devils against the Tottenham with goals from Fred And Bruno Fernandes (success that projects the team of Ten Hag in fifth place in the Premier League with 19 points -1 from Chelsea-4 from Tottenham And Manchester City and -8 fromArsenal). The Manchester United at that point he announced the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the match against Chelsea: the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker is therefore out of the squad and will not train with the first team group. To understand if the exclusion will only concern the next Premier League match against the blues or will go beyond.

Ronaldo-Manchester United: goodbye in January?

At this point the marriage between Ronaldo and the Manchester United seems increasingly at risk and in January, if the conditions are found, a divorce could arrive (the contract with the Portuguese is expiring on June 30, 2023: arrived in the last hours of the market, on 31 August 2021, from Juventus signing a biennial). According to The Sun, the break between CR7 And Ten Hag it would be definitive and the Dutch coach would have personally asked for a solution to be found in the winter market. The 5-time winner of the Golden Ball (this year he finished 20th) this year put together 12 appearances (691 minutes played) between Premier League (8) and Europa League (4) with 2 goals (one per competition) e an assist.

Ronaldo-Manchester United, CR7 out of the squad: “Sometimes the heat of the moment …”

Cristiano Ronaldoafter the decision of Manchester United to put it out pink, he published a post on Instagram in which he reaches out to the environment. Here are the words of CR7: “As I have always done throughout my career, I try to live and play with respect towards my colleagues, my opponents and my coaches. I have never changed in that. I am the same person and professional as the last 20 years. , respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process. I started very young, the examples of older and more experienced players have always been very important to me. Therefore, afterwards, I always tried to lead by example to the young people I’ve played with. Unfortunately it’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the better of me. Right now I just feel like I have to keep working hard at Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for anything. pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United and united we must resist. Soon we will be together again. “





