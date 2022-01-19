Ronaldo, goodbye to Manchester United without the Champions for the Sun

Ronaldo and the Manchester United they could be left again just one year after the return of CR7 at Old Trafford. In recent days, the Portuguese champion has been clear: he is back to win, not to fight for “fifth, sixth or seventh place”. Cristiano Ronaldo, reports the “Sun”, intends to leave Manchester United at the end of the season if i Red Devils should they fail to qualify for the next one Champions a lot that his entourage would have already spoken this week with Richard Arnold, the man who will take the place of Woodward as the new CEO of the club. Ronaldo would have conveyed all his concern for the progress of the team, currently seventh in Premier League: the five-time Golden Ball, who is about to blow out 37 candles, wants to play up to the age of 40 but wants to be a winner and begins to have more than a doubt that United is the right place, also disappointed by the attitude of some young players of the team and by the lack of intensity in training.

Georgina Rodriguez, lady Ronaldo very sweet with the big belly

Meanwhile Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez, as announced before Christmas, expect two Twins (one male and one female). And the beautiful model-showgirl shows herself in a very sweet total-black maternity version complete with a baby bump.

