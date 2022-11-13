“Manchester United betrayed me”. Cristiano Ronaldo shoots to zero against his club. The 37-year-old Portuguese champion confesses in a long interview granted to Piers Morgan and published by The Sun. Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester a year and a half ago after his three years at Juventus, feels “betrayed” by the red devils and complains of being considered ” the black sheep “, responsible for anything wrong with the Old Trafford club.

CR7, who is preparing to play the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Portugal, does not spare the accusations against the coach Erik ten Haag: “I have no respect for him, since he does not show it towards me. If you do not respect me, you do not I will never respect “. The interview, which seems the prelude to an imminent divorce, is characterized by very harsh tones at 360 degrees: Ronaldo stigmatizes the attitude of the club last spring, when the champion and the company Georgina lost a son, and criticizes the organization general of the company. “There has been no progress: there has been no growth since Sir Alex Ferguson left.”

United are far from the top and, according to Ronaldo, a drastic reconstruction is needed. And the Portuguese knows that the new cycle will in all likelihood not affect him. “As Picasso said, you have to destroy in order to rebuild. If they start with me, it’s not a problem.”