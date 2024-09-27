Riyadh (dpa)

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nasr player, is preparing to write a new history, when he takes part in a special confrontation for him in the Saudi Football League, when his team faces its guest, Al-Wahda, “Friday”, in the fifth round of the competition.

The Saudi Football League website stated that Al-Wahda is the most prominent victim of the Portuguese star, since he joined the ranks of Al-Nasr in January 2023.

Ronaldo has scored eight goals against Al-Wahda since joining Al-Nasr, becoming the team that has received the most goals against the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star.

Among the list of teams against which Ronaldo scored many goals, the names of Al-Fateh and Al-Tai stand out, as he scored five goals against them, and four goals against Al-Ittihad, Al-Shabab, Damak and Abha.

Al-Nasr occupies fifth place in the Saudi League standings with eight points, while its competitor in the next match, Al-Wahda, occupies fourteenth place with four points.