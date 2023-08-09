Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia reached the final match of the Arab Football Clubs Championship by defeating the Iraqi police with a goal today, Wednesday, at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Al-Mahalla.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo scored the match’s only goal from a penalty kick in the 75th minute.

Al-Nasr will meet in the final match scheduled for Saturday, with the winner of the Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab match, who will meet later today in an exclusive Saudi match.