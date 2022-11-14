Manchester United closed the first period of the season with a late win at Fulham on Sunday evening, but things will again be unsettled with the English record champions in the coming days. Cristiano Ronaldo lashes out at Erik ten Hag in an extensive interview. “I have no respect for him, because he has no respect for me,” said the 37-year-old Portuguese in the run-up to his fifth World Cup.

