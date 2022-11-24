3-2 success thanks to a record-breaking goal from CR7 and goals from the talents of Atletico and Milan: in the final, however, the Africans were close to equal with Inaki Williams

Portugal started the World Cup on the right foot and an important hand, as has been the case for some time now, was given by Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the only player in history to score in 5 final stages with the penalty of the momentary 1-0 of the World Cup. Against a tough Ghana who defended well, ran a lot, but built little, Fernando Santos’s men resolved the matter in a pyrotechnic shooting in which all five goals were concentrated. In fact, after Andre Ayew’s equalizer, Joao Felix and the AC Milan player Leao were decisive, who as soon as he entered celebrated his first goal for the national team.

EQUILIBRIUM — After the flop on Messi’s debut for Argentina, Ronaldo was eagerly awaited and did not disappoint. He sang the national anthem evidently moved, then he started as a center forward in a 4-3-3 that did not include the presence of Leao, initially on the bench because the trident was completed by Bernardo (on the right) and Joao Felix and (on left). The former Manchester United player missed a goal not from him by getting blocked by Ati’s exit, then missed the goal with a header following a majestic breakaway, finally scored but, according to the referee, after committing do this to free yourself from Djiku’s marking. Portugal made the match, with their pressing that crushed the Africans in their own half: Addo’s 5-3-2 was too covered and in the opening 45 minutes there wasn’t even a shot towards goal by Diogo Costa. Ronaldo and his teammates, however, kept too low a pace and thus didn’t create great dangers: just the 0-0 in the 45th minute with CR7 leaving the field disappointed. See also "Our most precious jewel": the Italian singer, star of world music, is preparing to become a father for the first time

CHRISTIAN… AND LEAO — In the second half Ghana was a little more courageous and a diagonal from Kudus, after a great personal action, sent a real shiver down Diogo Costa’s back. The Portuguese struggled to build and relied on long balls that did not allow the 5 times Ballon d’Or to find space. The match became more balanced and it was clear that only the play of a single could change the starting 0-0. That “play” was made by Cristiano, able to obtain and convert the 1-0 penalty, which allowed him to become the first player in history to score in 5 different final stages of the World Cup. CR7 celebrated as usual, with the jump and the “yess” shouted near the flag, believing 25′ from the end that he had steered the game and instead Addo’s team found an equalizer with Andre Ayew. Ghana seemed to be back in the running, they had enthusiasm and physicality, but going even in search of doubling with a couple of substitutions that left us perplexed (off Andre Ayew and above all Kudus), they trivially lost a ball and collected the restart on the Bernardo-Joao Felix axis, with the talent of Atletico who scored. Portugal ahead again and this time capable of not being recovered because the newcomer Leao signed the 3-1, his first seal with the national team, just 120 seconds after Joao Felix’s goal. Bukari’s 3-2 was of no use because Inaki Williams missed the 3-3 in added time by slipping: the Lusitanians are first in the group and there could not have been a better start for CR7. See also Freddy Rincón: the heartfelt words of his ex-wife, after the serious accident

November 24, 2022 (change November 24, 2022 | 19:03)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Ronaldo #Joao #Felix #Leao #drag #Portugal #Ghana #beaten #thrill