Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a statement following an incident in the 2022 World Cup qualifying away match against Serbia. The player made a post in his Instagram…

The footballer noted that he considers captaincy in the national team one of the greatest privileges in his life and is very proud of it. He also added that there are difficult times when an entire nation suffers. In this regard, Ronaldo urged to “raise your head and take the next challenge.”

In the game with Serbia, which took place on Saturday, March 27, there was a controversial episode in stoppage time. Ronaldo shot past the goalkeeper, and the ball reached the goal line. The Serb defender carried it out, and the judges did not count the goal. The Portuguese expressed their disagreement with the decision of the referees, and Ronaldo threw the captain’s armband on the lawn in protest and left the field without waiting for the final whistle.

The meeting took place at the “Raiko Mitic – Crvena Zvezda” stadium in Belgrade. The game ended with a score of 2: 2.