Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 20th goal in Serie A this season during his 600th league match, to lead Juventus to a 3-0 victory over Spezia and reduce the difference with second-placed Milan to three points.

The Portuguese striker scored the third goal for his team in the final minutes, after Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa hit the net earlier in the second half to lead Andrea Pirlo’s side.

Ronaldo, who also hit the post during the first half, became the first player to score at least 20 goals in the last 12 seasons in the five major European leagues.

Juventus are third with 49 points from 24 games, behind Milan, who have 52 points, and Inter, leaders, with 56 points, before the two teams play this week against Udinese and Parma, respectively.

Juventus still has a lot of work to do if they want to win their tenth consecutive league title.

“If we do not win at the end of the season, we will congratulate the champion, but we have to do everything we can on the field first, so that they tell us there are no points left to play on,” Morata told Sky Italia.

He added, “This is what we must do. We will fight to the end as long as we have an arithmetic opportunity.”

Pirlo’s team stumbled by a draw with Verona last Saturday, and were aware that there was no room for wasting more points, after trailing 10 points behind leaders Inter.

But Juventus lost defender Mattis de Ligt after being injured during the warm-up and faced difficulties at the start of the match, and the closest opportunity was when Ronaldo launched into the penalty area and hit the post.

The decision to engage Morata and Federico Bernardeschi half an hour before the end of the match was decisive, and the winger passed to the Spanish striker to score his first goal in the league since December 60 seconds after he came off the field.

Pirlo said: “Morata is an important player for us, who has great capabilities and knows how to work for the team, and how to attack in empty spaces and shake the net. He is the player we want, unfortunately he was absent recently, but now we hope that he returns to his level quickly.

Bernardeschi contributed to the second goal, when he passed to Chiesa inside the penalty area, to shake the net from the follow-up, after goalkeeper Ivan Providel saved his first attempt.

Ronaldo then went on to score the third goal in the 89th minute and settle the victory of Juventus, although Spezia missed the opportunity to score an honorary goal when goalkeeper Vojciech Stenseny saved a penalty kick by Andrei Jalapinov in the last game of the match.