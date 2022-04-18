The Portuguese himself announced it on Instagram: “It is the greatest pain a parent can feel. We ask you to respect our privacy.” Georgina gave birth to a girl, her little one did not make it

A tragic news, announced by Cristiano Ronaldo himself on Instagram, that of the death of the child that his wife Georgina was carrying in her womb. Mrs. Ronaldo was expecting twins: her little girl was born without complications but unfortunately her boy didn’t make it.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the death of our baby. It is the greatest pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness.

We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all the care and support provided. We are devastated and ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our little one, you are our angel. We will love you forever. “And basically the signature: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. CR7 has 4 children: Cristiano Jr (born in 2010), Eva and Mateo (twins in June 2017, from a surrogate mother) and Alana Martina, instead given birth by Georgina in November 2017.

