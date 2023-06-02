What did Ronaldo say?

In an interview with the Saudi League, 38-year-old Ronaldo said:

We have very good teams in the Saudi League, and good Arab players as well.

There are some things that need improvement, like the referees and VAR.

But I am happy here, and I want to continue here, I will continue here.

If big players, youngsters and famous names are coming, they are most welcome.

Potential stars

Ronaldo’s statements come at a time when transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Saudi Al-Ittihad club is awaiting a response from the French star and Real Madrid player, Karim Benzema, as soon as possible, after he made him an offer of 100 million euros annually in addition to bonuses.

In addition to Benzema, Argentine star Lionel Messi also received a “huge offer” from Al Hilal Saudi Arabia. And the famous Spanish program, “Sheringito”, confirmed a few days ago that “Leo” would agree to join the Saudi club Al Hilal.

The Spanish newspaper “Oak Diario” also revealed that Croatian star Luka Modric had expressed his desire to leave Real Madrid after receiving an offer from a Saudi team.