Riyadh (dpa)

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nasr striker, expressed his happiness after scoring his first super hat-trick with the team, against Al-Wahda, which ended 4-0, in the 16th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional Football League.

“Ronaldo” scored a quadruple, in which he led Al-Nassr to defeat Al-Wahda, to restore Al-Nassr to the top of the Roshen Professional League, with 37 points, on goal difference from Al-Shabab, who played more matches.

Ronaldo said in statements after the meeting that he is always happy with the goals he scores, but the most important thing for him is that these goals contribute to achieving victory for the team, which is what happened that night.

Ronaldo praised the level shown by his colleagues in front of Al-Wahda, and their contribution to achieving this victory, which brought the team back to the fore.