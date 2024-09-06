Lisbon (AFP)

Portugal achieved an important victory over its guest Croatia 2-1 in Lisbon, in the first round of the first group competitions in the first level of the European Nations League, while the Spanish national team fell into the trap of a goalless draw against its host Serbia in its first appearance after being crowned champion of the European Cup 2024.

Diogo Dalot (7) and Cristiano Ronaldo (34) scored, reaching the 900th goal in his career with clubs and the national team.

Portugal finished second, after Poland’s late 3-2 win over Scotland.

The Portuguese Football Federation honoured one of the legends of local football, veteran defender Pepe, who retired from international football after the European Cup in Germany.

A giant picture of Pepe, who won the 2016 European Championship and the 2019 European Nations League with his country, was raised in the stands.

Dalot scored the first goal, after receiving a pass from Bruno Fernandes, placing the ball to the right of goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic (7).

Ronaldo almost scored the second goal, when he penetrated after receiving the ball from Rafael Leao, but his powerful shot from the left side was blocked by Livakovic (22).

Veteran Andrej Kramaric responded with a shot from the edge of the area that went to the right of the goal (26).

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa denied Kramaric a beautiful goal when he blocked his shot from the left side to the far left of the goal (30).

Ronaldo broke his five-match goal drought, all in the European Cup, when he received a cross from Nuno Mendes and shot into the net with one touch (34).

Croatia reduced the difference with a goal scored by Dalot, who scored an own goal when he tried to clear a cross (41).

The crossbar prevented Pedro Neto from scoring the third goal for Portugal, who shot powerfully from the right side (44).

The performance declined in the second half, and the most dangerous opportunity fell to Croatian substitute Igor Matanovic, who shot a ball that went wide of the right post (76).

Portugal’s Spanish coach Roberto Martinez continued to rely on Ronaldo until the 87th minute, when he replaced him with Diogo Jota, after three other players participated, while the brilliant midfielder Vitinha left in the last minute due to an injury.

In the second match, Poland snatched a late win from hosts Scotland, after it seemed they would squander all three points.

Sebastian Szymanski opened the scoring after a pass from Robert Lewandowski (8), who scored the second from a penalty kick (44).

The video assistant referee (VAR) cancelled a goal for Scotland scored by Scott McTominay due to a handball (23).

Billy Gilmour scored a goal to reduce the deficit at the beginning of the second half after a series of passes and a low shot (46).

McTominay equalized after a pass from Anthony Ralston (76).

When the match seemed to be heading for a draw, Nikola Zalewski snatched victory from a penalty kick (97).