There has been talk of an alleged crisis between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez for months. The model denied the rumors a few weeks ago, but the rumors have not subsided. Indeed, the Spanish press would have already managed to find the contract that the couple would have signed in the event of a “divorce”.

In fact, according to Tv Guia, in fact, the two, although not married, years ago would have signed this sort of prenuptial contract which would regulate everything about their relationship: rights, duties and emoluments. But let’s see everything in detail.

According to what reported by TvGuia, in case of separation, Georgina Rodriguez will receive a monthly sum equal to one hundred thousand euros. In addition to this figure, the model will also be entitled to the house of La Finca which is located in Madrid where Cristiano, Georgina and their 5 children live on and off.

This sum will be used by the Spanish model both for her well-being and that of her children.

The monthly allowance is decidedly high, but one cannot fail to underline that the footballer was named “the highest paid athlete in the world” at the beginning of May: his earnings for 2023 should exceed one hundred and twenty million euros.