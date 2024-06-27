Ali Maali (Abu Dhabi)

In 2013, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the brightest stars in the world in football, whether with Spanish Real Madrid, or with his country’s national team. Circumstances at the time meant that “The Don” attended the opening of the Dynamo Tbilisi Academy in Georgia, and gave autographs to many of the youngsters in the academy, including 11 players defeated Portugal in Euro 2024, led by Ronaldo, with an exciting double in the tournament currently being held in Germany. These youngsters wrote a shining history for their country’s national team, 11 years after Ronaldo signed for them, while they were young after participating for the first time in this major European event.

Among the players from the Dynamo Tbilisi Academy at the time who defeated Ronaldo Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Italian Napoli player, and Giorgi Mamardashvili, the Spanish goalkeeper of Valencia, in addition to other elements that received a signature from Ronaldo in 2013, namely: Zuriko Davidashvili (23 years old), the French player from Bordeaux, and Giorgi Chakvetadze (24 years old). Years old” and the professional at Watford in England, Anzor Mikvabishvili “23 years old”, the professional in the Romanian league with Universitate Craiova, and Giorgi Kochurashvili “24 years old” and the professional with the Spanish team Levante.

A fan of the Portuguese legend since childhood, the 23-year-old striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also appears, who received a Ronaldo shirt and is a professional in Napoli, where the player fulfilled his dream and played against someone he loved when he was young. This player hoped to meet Ronaldo in the Champions League. But Ronaldo’s move to the Saudi League made it very difficult.

It is noteworthy that Georgia achieved the biggest surprise in the Euro, and won the first match in history in a European championship, in its first participation, even against Portugal with two goals, and qualified for the round of 16.