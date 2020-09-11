The beginning of the league championship coincided with the top of the Ronaldo Nazário, that after spending just a few days in Ibiza together with his household has attended the penultimate coaching session on Friday of Actual Valladolid. Because the membership’s official media have captured, the president attended the session to encourage his pupils earlier than the approaching begin of the competitors and to test the standing of the works which can be being carried out in Zorrilla.

Ronaldo, who just lately handed a self-quarantine as a consequence of a contact with a detailed good friend who examined optimistic for covid, noticed the evolution of the illness first-hand. pure grass meadow that’s being put in on the entrance of Los Anexos, in order that it may be utilized by the primary crew, in addition to the new location of the second subject of the quarry, which can be put in within the space adjoining to the automotive park, increasing the present amenities, as this newspaper superior.