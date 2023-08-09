The Portuguese scored 1-0 in the semi-final against Iraqi side Al Shorta after having a goal disallowed by the Var for offside

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci – Ta’if (SAUDI ARABIA)

He always thinks about it. And he wins yet another final. Cristiano Ronaldo decided the semifinal of the King Salman Cup, also known as the Arab Champions, with a penalty in the 75th minute. His Al Nassr beat Al Shorta 1-0, a decent Iraqi club that spent the afternoon defending itself. For Ronaldo it is the fourth goal in the 5 matches of the King Salman Cup, and brings him closer to the first title in the Middle East. Saturday in Ta’if the final against the winner of Al Shabab-Al Hilal, Riyadh derby in play later.

Al Nassr took the field with all of its old and new big players, Brozovic, Mané, Fofana, Alex Telles, Talisca, and attacked from the first to the penultimate minute: in the 90th minute the Riad team was saved by goalkeeper Najaf who in desperate exit stopped with his left hand the lob of the opponent launched alone at the net. It would have been an undeserved draw. Al Nassr has created and wasted a lot, with Ronaldo, Mané and Fofana, quite awkward. In the 31st minute Ronaldo scored with a dirty left foot following a magnificent cut by Brozovic, but the goal was disallowed by the Var for offside. Three minutes later Alex Telles hit the post with a left footed shot from the edge, and in the 49th minute CR7 fired a great backheel invitation from Mané very high.

In the 73rd minute the decisive action. The unfortunate Faisal touched Mané in the area: a fall and referee recalled to the Var, with the generous concession of a penalty that Al Nassr sought for the entire match, finding it by dint of insisting. Cristiano waited patiently on the penalty spot for two minutes, for a long time with his eyes closed, and in the end he displaced the opposing goalkeeper and ran to celebrate with his 'Siuuuuu'. Stadium gone crazy even if it was played in Abha, not in Riyadh. Better for the health of the players: the western city of the country is at 2200 meters, and the temperature was fixed at 25 degrees, twenty less than in the capital.