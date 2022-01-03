Manchester United’s first defeat by Rangnick: decides a goal of the less famous Portuguese in the final

Ralf Rangnick’s first defeat on the Manchester United bench makes noise, as he arrives at home against a less accredited team that dominate at Old Trafford. Wolverhampton takes the three points with a lethal 0-1 signed by Joao Moutinho in the 82nd minute and approaches -3 from the seventh place of the Red Devils. Bad race for CR7 and teammates.

UNFAVORITE WHO? – The most famous Portuguese of all against the most Portuguese team in England on the menu of the “monday night” of the 21st day of the Premier League. At the beginning of the match it is obviously Cristiano Ronaldo who looks for the first ring, with the Red Devils leaning on him as always, but already in the first quarter of an hour it is David De Gea who has to work twice to avoid an unpleasant disadvantage. This example is actually a bit like what happens throughout the first half: Rangnick’s team delegates everything to its attacking men, who mess each one up for themselves and seek each other only rarely and without results, while the Spanish goalkeeper screeches for 45 minutes trying to encourage teammates to a more attentive defensive approach. For the first half it is enough, at least to get to the interval still 0-0 despite the 15 shots allowed.

WEREWOLVES – At least in the first few minutes, the attitude of the hosts in the second half seems more willing and organized, but the concreteness continues to disappear, so much so that José Sà risks practically nothing. Bruno Fernandes and Adama Traoré are the two additions of weight from the bench and the former Novara and Udinese press a safe shot against the crossbar in the 67th minute: Nemanja Matic’s pass from the left is illuminating, his conclusion wastes it. A few seconds later Ronaldo sees a goal canceled and these appear to be Wolverhampton’s first crunches, which however resists and a quarter of an hour from the end takes his turn to kiss the crossbar: Romain Saiss does it, splintering it with a left-handed free kick.

The meeting point is also the turning point, because in the 82nd minute the Wolves of Bruno Lage pack an amazing action for the 0-1: we start from an excellent side by Fabio Silva, we move on to a splendid launch for Traoré who dribbles and crosses and ends with a great shot by Moutinho, guilty left alone on the edge of the area after an aerial refusal by Phil Jones (on the pitch in the Premier League 712 days after the last time). Finally, you know, Fernandes’ punishment saves the last breath: triple whistle, it was from 20 November that Manchester United had not lost between the championship and the Champions League. Eighth consecutive match with a maximum of one goal to his credit, however, for Wolverhampton: this time it is enough.

