Juventus Turin striker Cristiano Ronaldo has contracted the coronavirus. This is reported on website Portuguese Football Federation.

The player passed a positive test at the location of the Portuguese national team. Now he is isolated from the team and will not be able to take part in the next League of Nations match against Sweden. Ronaldo is reported to be asymptomatic.

Tests of the rest of the Portuguese national team players gave negative results. The game against Sweden will take place on Wednesday 14 October.

On October 9, it was reported that Ronaldo refused to comply with the quarantine along with his team-mates at Juventus and left the team’s location. Several other players from Turin followed suit. Juventus went to such measures because of the detection of coronavirus in two team members.