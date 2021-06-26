When Chivas returned from vacation in the first days of June, the medical examinations produced news that shook Verde Valle. Ronaldo Cisneros received the hardest news of his life, when they notified him of a heart problem.

Desolation, anguish and low hours lived the 24-year-old forward after doing medical tests with Chivas. Before the start of the preseason they detected a “unevenness in the stress test”And they immediately carried out more tests.

The second medical studies were not favorable either and on June 8 the result of the AngioTAC showed a muscular bridge in the anterior descending artery, the doctor who performed this test, who is not part of the Guadalajara Sports Medicine and Science team, He recommended that he not continue as a professional footballer. A specialist advised the Chivas attacker to leave football, not to continue with his career.

Ronaldo Cisneros could not be in high performance because of a congenital problem that he had not developed until then. The rojiblanco club and the player sought a second opinion, an alternative to continue in football, as Ronaldo felt good. From the outset he did not give up.

In a few days the rojiblanco club sent him to Mexico City to carry out other tests and determine the seriousness of the matter, to see if there was any opportunity to return to activity. A report from Flock notes that it was “an encouraging result, since there was no evidence of ischemia or alteration of myocardial mobility”.

Cisneros, on his own, sought the opinion of another cardiologist and the doctor’s response was positiveThat diagnosis was encouraging for the rojiblanco striker, who was regaining hope and looking optimistically to the future.

The bad hours, the bad days were passing, now a litmus test was coming for Cisneros: go to New York to see a specialist in contact sports like the NFL, which served Jets players and MLS elements who have had problems similar to those of Ronaldo.

Matthew Martínez, the New York specialist, analyzed the studies to which Cisneros was subjected, and pointed out that the footballer could continue his career as a professional. The Guadalajara club accompanied Cisneros at all times in his studies in Mexico City and in the United States, where he received the go-ahead from the doctors to continue playing.

In Chivas they have given Ronaldo the consent to join the week that enters the preseason with the rojiblancos; the player, for his part, will sign a response where he feels full, without problems and that he will continue playing as a professional after receiving the diagnoses of the medical specialists.

With the possible departure of José Juan Macías to soccer in Spain; Ronaldo can start to get excited about having minutes, playing time that helps him consolidate his career with the first team of the rojiblanco team, after last semester he was with the Tapatío of the Expansion League.

