Few would have imagined what he would experience Chivas in this Apertura 2023 tournament. They started the championship on the right foot, winning their first three games and placing themselves as absolute leaders of the competition before traveling to the United States to face the Leagues Cup.
However, in North American territory the red and whites did not have a good time. They were eliminated in the group stage, and when they returned to Mexico, things remained more or less the same. They lost the lead and began to talk to each other with the bottom part of the general classification.
Between a significant decline in Chivas’ football level, added to a series of indisciplines that led to the indefinite suspension of certain elements (who are now back in the institution), they left Paunovic on the verge of saying goodbye, facing the closing of Apertura 2023.
However, the Serbian remained on the red-and-white bench and something changed for the better within the team. They have not known defeat since then, and today they are located in fourth place in the general table, classified, for now, to the quarterfinals.
On the night of October 20, Chivas faced the entire Puebla. The match took place at the Cuauhtémoc stadium, and with a penalty goal by Roberto Alvarado in the twenty-fifth minute, the visitors went into halftime leading 1-0.
For the second half, at minute seventy-two, to be exact, Ronaldo Cisneros connected with scissors his fourth goal in the First Division and thus ended the 2-0 victory in favor of the Mexican soccer runners-up.
