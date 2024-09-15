Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has contracted a viral infection

Portugal and Saudi Arabian Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has contracted a viral infection. This was reported on the page X teams.

According to the source, the 39-year-old footballer felt unwell on September 9. As a result, he did not fly with the team to the match against Iraqi Al-Shorta in the Asian Champions League.

The match between Al-Nasr and Al-Shorta will take place on September 16. The meeting will start at 19:00 Moscow time.

Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or. He has five Champions League titles to his name, as well as championship titles in England, Spain and Italy. Together with the Portuguese national team, the footballer became the 2016 European Champion, the silver and bronze medalists of the continental championship, and the winner of the 2019 UEFA Nations League.