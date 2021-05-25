Ronaldo it cannot fail again. Another mistake by the Brazilian and he takes Real Valladolid ahead. Take refuge in some data and in a percentage of 55 percent to justify their decision not to dismiss Sergio during the season it sounds ridiculous. They show their little experience to run a club. A termination of coach cannot be determined by any data in question. It is a matter of sensations, of seeing how the dressing room is, of knowing what the players think, of looking everyone in the face, of sniffing it … but the Brazilian takes refuge in a statistic that we do not even know where he got to make us believe that I was doing the right thing. And for being faithful to Sergio. Professional football cannot be measured by a dose of fidelity. There were many things at stake. The president’s decision to keep Sergio has taken the club ahead already Second. It has also dragged in its fall Miguel Angel Gomez, who asked to change the coach.

A respected sports director in Spanish football leaves, appreciated in the city and who leaves the legacy of a promotion to the first and two stays. Obviously, part of the responsibility for this descent is yours, but we will never know how things would have ended if they had arrived Pacheta, Escribá or Javi Calleja and they would have shown that this squad could get more performance than Sergio did. It will never be known thanks to the fact that Ronaldo prevented it, but the one who pays the error is Gomez. Very unfair.

Ronaldo is the owner. It is unquestionable and legitimate. And the people of Valladolid received him with all the affection and with open arms. You can’t complain, but in football the results and especially the sensations send them. And the fans have the feeling that Ronaldo has done what he wanted without listening. I think Ronaldo doesn’t listen to anyone and that’s not good. Everyone, even soccer geniuses like him, is greater if they know how to listen and show humility. And in Valladolid It has been detected that the Brazilian only takes into account what seems good to him. He should not forget that behind his majority shareholding that gives him the ownership of the club there is a great history of emotions since 1928 and a whole city behind, in good times and bad, which are the emotional support and the daily pulse of this club and the obligation of Ronaldo and his entire board of directors is to be receptive to the majority opinions, at least to listen. In one thing I agree with O ‘Phenomenon. Decisions cannot be made or conditioned by the fans. Decisions must be made by him as the owner. But it would be good if before making the decision, go down to the mud, go out into the streets and know how the common people breathe … which are usually the wisest.