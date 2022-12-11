Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has said that his biggest dream in life is to win the World Cup. He spoke about this on December 11 in his social networks.

“Winning the World Cup with the national team was the biggest dream of my career. I fought for this dream. For 16 years I have competed at the World Championships five times. I gave my all. I gave my all on the field. I never walked away from the fight and never gave up on this dream. Unfortunately, yesterday this dream came to an end, ”he quotes him as saying. “Sport-Express”.

Ronaldo added that he never let his teammates down and thanked the fans and organizers of the World Cup in Qatar.

The day before, the Portuguese national team lost to the team of Morocco in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Qatar. The meeting at the Al-Tumama Stadium ended with a score of 1:0 in favor of the Africans, who made it to the semi-finals for the first time.

In that match, Ronaldo did not enter the starting line-up for his team for the second time in a row, but he joined the game in the 51st minute after being substituted.

As part of this match, the striker repeated the men’s record for the number of matches played for the national teams. The game was for him the 196th for the national team according to the International Football Federation (FIFA).

After the departure of the Portuguese national team from the tournament, Ronaldo did not hold back his tears and went to the under-tribune room, without waiting for his teammates.

The final part of the 22nd championship takes place from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar. This country hosts the World Cup for the first time in its history. In addition, the World Cup is held for the first time in the Middle East, as well as in autumn and winter.