Governor of Goiás underwent heart bypass operation; will continue in SP in the next few days on medical recommendation

The Governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), 73 years old, was discharged from the hospital after undergoing heart surgery last Thursday (8.Dec.2022). He published a photo on his social networks next to the doctor Ludhmila Hajjar and said he was “full of health and gratitude”.

The politician also shared a medical bulletin from the Vila Nova Star Hospital, where he was hospitalized. The document states that he “completely recovered” but he will remain in São Paulo for the next few days on medical advice.

The procedure performed by Caiado, who is also a physician, was a myocardial revascularization surgery, known as a bypass.

“I am recovered from surgery and filled with health and gratitude. Thank you all so much for the prayers and cheering. Thanks also to the entire medical team that assisted me, on behalf of Ludhmila Hajjar, and also to my family for their strength and for their usual care”, published Whitewashed.

The medical team responsible for treating Ronaldo Caiado was led by physician Ludhmila Hajjar, quoted to take over the Ministry of Health before Marcelo Queiroga.

She got to meet with the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in March 2021 to handle the nomination. But the negotiations did not go forward due to disagreements over how to deal with the covid-19 pandemic. Hajjar declined government invitation “for technical reasons”.

Lula’s “Council of Notables”

Hajjar, alongside physicians Roberto Kalil Filho and Miguel Srougi, agreed to collaborate with the transitional government of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), by participating in a kind of “council of notables” around the PT. They will contribute to the transition in healthcare.