The former Fenomeno, already owner of 51% of Valladolid in Spain, will be president and majority shareholder. The champion revealed himself with the Belo Horizonte club: “So I pay off my debt of gratitude. There is a lot of work to do for an ambitious project”

Ronaldo bought Cruzeiro. Yes, he, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, the Fenomeno, former striker – among others – of Barcelona, ​​Inter and Milan, will become the master of the Brazilian club of Belo Horizonte, in the state of Minas Gerais. Cost of the operation: 62 million euros.

After all, Ronaldo, world champion with Brazil in 1994 and 2002, showed his qualities in 1993 with Cruzeiro, the club he had come from from São Cristóvão in Rio. In 1994, he then left the Belo Horizonte blues to begin his European adventure at PSV Eindhoven, which had paid six million dollars for the attacker’s card. Whose figures with Cruzeiro were already very respectable: 58 games, 56 goals in total.

Gratitude – “I owed a big debt of gratitude to Cruzeiro,” said Ronaldo. And then: “Now I am really happy to have completed this operation. It is time to return what the Cruzeiro gave me, bringing it back where it deserves. We have a lot of work ahead of us. I ask the fans to get closer to the team, to return to fill the stadium, because we will need everything to be united and strong. I am ambitious and I have the goal of returning the Cruzeiro to the glories of the past. We still have nothing to celebrate, but we have a lot of ambition. ”

B series – Ronaldo, 45, already owner of 51% of the shares of Valladolid in Spain for which he paid 30 million euros, is thus a candidate to be the savior of Cruzeiro: an indebted club that will play the third consecutive Serie B championship, in which is relegated, for the first time, in 2019. Cruzeiro will make use of a new Brazilian law that has facilitated the transformation of clubs into companies. This was already possible before, but none of the twelve historic Brazilian clubs had used this possibility, which instead of the small-medium sized clubs had joined.

Announcement – Cruzeiro’s outgoing president and owner, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, made the official announcement live. However, some details of the negotiation have yet to be concluded. “The club brought Ronaldo to the world stage. Now it will be up to Ronaldo to bring Cruzeiro back to where it deserves. The project is ambitious and has been in the works for some time. Ronaldo will be president and majority shareholder of Cruzeiro SAF (Sociedade Anônima de Futebol, Società Anonima di Calcio). “Ultimately, Ronaldo will become the owner of 90 per cent of the club’s shares. The remaining 10 per cent of the shares will continue to belong, for Bylaws, to the club itself.

