If Portugal finished in 3rd place, they could immediately challenge Lukaku, who could also face Luis Enrique’s team. With 90 ‘from the end of the group stage, there are still no certainties. Here is the possible path of the Azzurri

Spain-Poland closed the second day of the European Championship. Leaving aside the speeches on possible cookies that are so fashionable these days, let’s take stock of the 6 groups and the possible intersections of the second round. With very few certainties and many situations still to be defined in the last round. And with the risk of high voltage eighths.

Group A – It’s that of the Azzurri. One point is enough for Italy to finish at the top. Wales even losing would remain second unless Switzerland beat Turkey and overturn the goal difference, which currently sees the Welsh at +2 and the Swiss at -3. Switzerland-Turkey is a play-off for a possible repechage: the draw would eliminate both. With the first place, Italy would find Ukraine or Austria in the knockout stages and Belgium in the quarterfinals. If he finished second he would find the second in group B (Russia, Finland or Denmark) in the second round and probably Holland in the quarterfinals.

Group B – Belgians first and in fact unattainable (unless a sci-fi crash with the Finns). Second place, however, still to be decided. A draw with Denmark is enough for Russia. Losing instead, probable arrival at 3 to 3 with Finland also involved. The detached classification would be decided by the goal difference in the head-to-head matches which currently sees Russia at +1, Finland at 0 and Denmark at -1. If Kjaer and his associates win 1-0, the overall goal difference in the group would have to be used, which now sees Finland at 0, Russia and Denmark at -2. In short, it is still very complicated to unravel.

Group C – Holland already qualified and except for surprises in the last round against the Macedonians, in first place. Behind him Ukraine-Austria is in fact a direct clash for second place. In case of a tie, it would go to Sheva’s team, thanks to the extra goal scored. The third classified would still have a good chance of being rescued.

Group D – Speaking of biscuits … As Mancini explained today, biscuits are usually made by two teams who are interested in obtaining the same result. Czech Republic and England with a draw would go first and second (goal difference of +2 for the Czechs and +1 for Her Majesty’s subjects). Those who lose, could be joined by the eventual winner of Croatia-Scotland. English ahead of the Croats and on a par with the Scots, the Czechs instead boast the 2-0 over Scotland but are equal to Rebic and his teammates after yesterday’s 1-1 draw. Here, too, everything to be decided in the final 90 ‘.

Group E – Two miserable draws and Spain are now in danger. Maybe not to go home straight away, given that the last match is played against Slovakia (moreover, in front of the Iberians in the standings and far from malleable) but certainly to find a very complicated eighth-final. Sweden leads with 4 points, Slovakia has 3, Spain, as mentioned, 2, and Poland 1. The Swedes will only need a draw with the Poles to win the group, as long as Slovakia does not go to Seville with the Spaniards. If, on the other hand, the Nordic players drew, Spain would overtake them by winning and with only one goal to recover in the goal difference, they could even overtake them. In the event of a tie, Slovakia would remain second and Spain third.

Group F – France has complicated life with today’s draw with Hungary. While Germany promptly redeemed itself by overwhelming Portugal. The French have one point more than the Germans and the Lusitanians, all three have +1 goal difference. Portugal-France will be decisive, a draw would end up favoring Germany who, beating Hungary, would win the group. However, it is almost certain that all three will pass, except for an unpredictable German knockout in Monaco with Marco Rossi’s national team.

The ranking of the thirds – The first two of each group pass to the second round, but there will also be the 4 best thirds to keep him company. At the moment the third-party ranking is as follows (goal difference in brackets): Portugal (+1), Finland (0), Austria (0) 3 points; Spain (0) 2 points; Croatia (-1), Switzerland (-3) 1 point.

Eighths – As the situation in almost all the groups is still not clear at all, it becomes complicated to make assumptions about the pairings of the round of 16, which in any case will be composed as follows (in brackets as they would be today):

1A (Italy) -2C (Ukraine)

2A (Wales) -2B (Russia)

1C (Holland) -3 DEF (Croatia, Spain, Portugal)

1B (Belgium) -3 ADEF (Switzerland, Croatia, Spain, Portugal)

2D (England) -2E (Slovakia)

1F (France) -3 ABC (Switzerland, Finland, Austria)

1D (Czech Rep.) -2F (Germany)

1E (Sweden) – 3 ABCD (Switzerland, Finland, Austria, Croatia)

